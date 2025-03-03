Manuel Feller:
“I would gladly swap this third place”
"If I could choose, I would gladly swap it - fourth here for third at the World Championships," laughed Manuel Feller. And yet, this podium in yesterday's slalom was like balm for the Tyrolean's soul.
The "Krone" reports from Kranjska Gora
The disappointment of the home World Championships, he confirmed once again, "hurt me extremely". But it left no traces on the 32-year-old - at least in terms of his skiing. "In slalom," he knows, "if I ski really fast, I can win races at any time."
Which just didn't work out in the spring-like conditions in Kranjska Gora, missing out by 23 hundredths in the end. "It wasn't flawless, not one hundred percent what I had in mind - I just need to be more consistent," Feller complained. "I'm a little surprised that such a time and placement came out of it - but I'm happy to take it, every podium is nice." It was Feller's 20th overall in a slalom. "He worked hard for the podium, he really deserved it," said head coach Marko Pfeifer, breathing a sigh of relief. "It's a very good end to a strong team weekend."
Without a win in 35 races
Although the redeeming first win of the season failed to materialize yesterday, Austria's men have now been waiting for a success for 35 races - it is now the second longest streak in history, the negative record is 44 and ended in 1987. "Wins happen, we can't force it, we were also fully on board this weekend - but of course we want to win races, we will keep trying," Pfeifer makes clear.
Feller last succeeded in Palisades Tahoe last year. Like yesterday's race number, he donated it to a good cause - something he has been doing for seven years. You can buy the Tyrolean's "Wäsch" for a donation to families or a charitable organization. "There is no price tag - for many, 50 euros is a lot, for others 500. The important thing is that someone gets something out of it, that this money helps other people."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
