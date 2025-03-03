22 years later
Halle Berry snogged Adrien Brody!
This kiss went down in Oscar history - and 22 years later there was revenge. Because Halle Berry mercilessly smooched Adrien Brody on the Oscars red carpet!
22 years ago, Adrien Brody picked up his first Oscar for his performance in the film "The Pianist". The golden boy was presented to him by Halle Berry. What followed went down in the annals of the Oscars: Brody thanked Berry with a surprising kiss - on the lips!
Berry returned the favor 22 years later!
Brody was nominated again at the 97th Oscars. And even before the official start of the awards ceremony, Halle Berry returned the favor for the legendary Oscar smooch.
While Brody was giving an interview on the red carpet of the Academy Awards, the 58-year-old strode purposefully towards her fellow actor and gave him a passionate kiss to the cheers of the journalists and photographers standing around!
Berry thought: "Fuck it!"
In an interview a few years ago, Berry revealed that the kiss 22 years ago had not been arranged and that she was therefore quite surprised.
Why didn't she interrupt it? "I had won the Oscar the previous year and knew the feeling of no longer being the master of your body. That's why I thought 'fuck it' and let it happen!" smiled the Oscar winner.
