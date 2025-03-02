Will the ceasefire collapse?
Hamas rejects the extension of the first phase
The radical Islamic Hamas does not want to agree to the extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip demanded by Israel. Israel previously threatened "consequences" if their demands were not met.
In an interview with the Qatari television station Al-Jazeera, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said that Hamas would only release the remaining Israeli hostages under the conditions of the phased agreement already agreed.
Following the expiry of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israel suspended aid deliveries to the Palestinian territory. The Israeli government also threatened Hamas on Sunday with further "consequences" if the radical Islamic Palestinian organization did not agree to a US proposal to extend the ceasefire.
According to Palestinian reports, several people were killed in Israeli attacks. The UN, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia condemned the temporary halt to aid deliveries.
The first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which came into force on January 19, expired on Saturday. During this phase, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages alive and handed over eight dead hostages to Israel. In the first phase of the ceasefire, negotiations were supposed to be held on a continuation that would enable the release of all remaining hostages and pave the way for a permanent end to the war.
