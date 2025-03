Spring starts with high temperatures and sunshine

Winter with the least snow for 100 years

If you didn't go skiing in the provinces, you may not have seen any snow at all this year. Below 500 meters, the amount of fresh snow was 90 percent lower and the number of days with snow cover was 85 percent lower than in an average winter. At the Hohe Warte measuring station in Döbling, there was only one centimeter of snow this winter, so the meadows, trees and fields were at most covered in snow.