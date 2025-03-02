RB reprieve, but: Rose by a thread!

Wimmer lets Wolfsburg celebrate

Wolfsburg are now also close to Leipzig. Three days after the unfortunate exit in the Cup against RB, coach Ralph Hasenhüttl's team won 2:1 in Bremen. Patrick Wimmer scored a brace for the Wolfsburg side. The Lower Austrian spoke of important points. "It's very important for the table, but also for the next few weeks, when we enter the decisive phase. That we can take our self-confidence with us and also beat our direct rivals," said Wimmer. Wolfsburg now have games against teams behind them on their schedule before their next clash with Leipzig in mid-April.