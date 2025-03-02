HPV roadshow
Bus rolls through Burgenland with cancer vaccination
Low-threshold vaccination opportunity as an important step in cancer prevention: On the occasion of International HPV Day on March 4, Krebshilfe Burgenland and the province of Burgenland are raising awareness of HPV and thus providing important educational work.
Every year, between 400 and 500 women across Austria are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In most cases, human papilloma viruses (HPV) are the cause. However, other cancers in the throat and on the genitals can also be caused by the virus strain in men and women. What many people don't know: "The HPV vaccination can reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer by up to 95 percent," says Cancer Aid President Michaela Klein.
Free vaccination until the end of 2025
In order to increase the vaccination rate in Burgenland, a nationwide roadshow with a mobile vaccination bus will therefore be launched on March 5 to provide information on the topic at schools. The "HPV Roadshow" will be touring the whole of Burgenland during the summer semester. The schedule initially includes an information day at schools, followed by a vaccination day two weeks later. "Education is particularly important in secondary schools. We not only want to impart knowledge to pupils, but also actively offer them the opportunity to get vaccinated," explains Andrea Konrath from Krebshilfe Burgenland.
The HPV vaccination is an important measure in cancer prevention. Krebshilfe Burgenland's vaccination bus will reach young people at a low-threshold level, thus taking an essential step in preventive healthcare.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
Although the chances of curing HPV-related cancers are increasing, the number of cases continues to rise. In Austria, around 40 percent of children up to the age of 15 are currently vaccinated. "We are calling on all parents, teenagers and young adults to take advantage of this unique opportunity and get vaccinated against HPV," appeals Dr. Edmira Bekto from Krebshilfe. Until the end of 2025, everyone in Austria up to the age of 30 can be vaccinated against HPV free of charge.
Over-30s: discounted HPV vaccination in Burgenland
Burgenland is going one step further and is also offering the vaccine at a discounted price beyond the age of 30. According to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, this is an important addition to the existing vaccination offers, which is why this offer should be continued: "Our goal was and is to create broader access to the HPV vaccination for all Burgenlanders."
