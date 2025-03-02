Bus rolls through Burgenland with cancer vaccination

Free vaccination until the end of 2025

In order to increase the vaccination rate in Burgenland, a nationwide roadshow with a mobile vaccination bus will therefore be launched on March 5 to provide information on the topic at schools. The "HPV Roadshow" will be touring the whole of Burgenland during the summer semester. The schedule initially includes an information day at schools, followed by a vaccination day two weeks later. "Education is particularly important in secondary schools. We not only want to impart knowledge to pupils, but also actively offer them the opportunity to get vaccinated," explains Andrea Konrath from Krebshilfe Burgenland.