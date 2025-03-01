Slope closure ignored
Pinzgau: Father and son injured in skidoo accident
On Friday evening, a serious accident occurred in the Pinzgau ski resort of Pass Thurn. A 50-year-old German ignored the piste closure, overlooked a rope of the snow groomer and collided with it. Tragically, a 7-year-old companion - presumably his son - was also on board the skidoo.
A 50-year-old German and his seven-year-old companion, presumably his son, were injured in an accident with a skidoo (snowmobile) in the Pass Thurn ski area on Friday evening. The man was on the skidoo on a closed slope on the way uphill to a ski hut. At the intersection of two ski slopes, he probably overlooked the taut steel cable of a snow groomer. There was a collision with the cable.
The two injured persons were transported to the valley station by cable car staff and taken to hospital in Zell am See by the ambulance service. According to the police, all slopes were closed and secured at the time of the accident. The man will be charged with negligent bodily harm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.