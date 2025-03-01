Pinzgau: Father and son injured in skidoo accident

A 50-year-old German and his seven-year-old companion, presumably his son, were injured in an accident with a skidoo (snowmobile) in the Pass Thurn ski area on Friday evening. The man was on the skidoo on a closed slope on the way uphill to a ski hut. At the intersection of two ski slopes, he probably overlooked the taut steel cable of a snow groomer. There was a collision with the cable.