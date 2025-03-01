Vorteilswelt
Slope closure ignored

Pinzgau: Father and son injured in skidoo accident

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 15:29

On Friday evening, a serious accident occurred in the Pinzgau ski resort of Pass Thurn. A 50-year-old German ignored the piste closure, overlooked a rope of the snow groomer and collided with it. Tragically, a 7-year-old companion - presumably his son - was also on board the skidoo. 

A 50-year-old German and his seven-year-old companion, presumably his son, were injured in an accident with a skidoo (snowmobile) in the Pass Thurn ski area on Friday evening. The man was on the skidoo on a closed slope on the way uphill to a ski hut. At the intersection of two ski slopes, he probably overlooked the taut steel cable of a snow groomer. There was a collision with the cable.

The two injured persons were transported to the valley station by cable car staff and taken to hospital in Zell am See by the ambulance service. According to the police, all slopes were closed and secured at the time of the accident. The man will be charged with negligent bodily harm.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
