Caroline Peters: “Oh well, they all have fears”

Your novel is a daughter's look back at her mother. Do you have the feeling that a lot has changed?

When I was younger, I used to think that each generation fought for something that would be preserved for the next. But that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. It always seems to go backwards and forwards. And that's why it was important to me to jump back and forth in time, to show that the present and the past are equally present. And even relatives who have been dead for a long time can reappear in one's life - as a character to work through. As a child or teenager, you often only see adults as people who are above you and look after you. But at some point you realize that they all have fears, worries and desires and you see them on the same level as yourself. To put it bluntly: the dead live on and your relationship with them continues to change even after their death. And I thought that was nice to describe.