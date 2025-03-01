Forest of politicians

Wait a minute, a considerable-looking gentleman from the same party is campaigning for "No more bungling!" He is certainly referring to the almost negligently desolate roads in Götzis, which are provisionally plastered over with a few shovels of tar every spring. He is certainly referring to the flood protection project in the Örflaschlucht gorge, where almost the entire road went down the drain last fall, so that costly renovation measures had to be initiated, which the people of Götzis will certainly have to shoulder with an increase in water and waste charges. I'll vote for the handsome gentleman from "No more bungling".