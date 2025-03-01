"Schneider's glasses"
Forest of politicians
Elections are being held again in Vorarlberg, this time at municipal level. Which also means that the state is literally plastered with election posters. "Krone" columnist Robert Schneider has his thoughts on this.
There is a politician on every second lamp post. Not literally, of course. When I drive through my village these days, I am literally overwhelmed by unimaginative slogans, meaningless election slogans, simple-minded foreign currencies and empty slogans. I even find the portrait of a politician on a forest road. It peeks out from between the branches. The lady is campaigning for something with a heart. What heart? Oh yes! The local council and mayoral elections are coming up. She is campaigning for Götzis, for the FPÖ.
The slogan of the incumbent mayor is congenial: "For Götzis". A great idea. On the poster, he and his troops approach me resolutely, almost threateningly, according to the motto: "Schneider, you only vote for us so that we understand each other!"
The NEOS are already further ahead. They don't even need a sentence. Their poster says "NEOS" and underneath is a circle with a cross. A mown meadow.
Wait a minute, a considerable-looking gentleman from the same party is campaigning for "No more bungling!" He is certainly referring to the almost negligently desolate roads in Götzis, which are provisionally plastered over with a few shovels of tar every spring. He is certainly referring to the flood protection project in the Örflaschlucht gorge, where almost the entire road went down the drain last fall, so that costly renovation measures had to be initiated, which the people of Götzis will certainly have to shoulder with an increase in water and waste charges. I'll vote for the handsome gentleman from "No more bungling".
