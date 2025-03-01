Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Schneider's glasses"

Forest of politicians

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 17:25

Elections are being held again in Vorarlberg, this time at municipal level. Which also means that the state is literally plastered with election posters. "Krone" columnist Robert Schneider has his thoughts on this.

0 Kommentare

There is a politician on every second lamp post. Not literally, of course. When I drive through my village these days, I am literally overwhelmed by unimaginative slogans, meaningless election slogans, simple-minded foreign currencies and empty slogans. I even find the portrait of a politician on a forest road. It peeks out from between the branches. The lady is campaigning for something with a heart. What heart? Oh yes! The local council and mayoral elections are coming up. She is campaigning for Götzis, for the FPÖ.

The slogan of the incumbent mayor is congenial: "For Götzis". A great idea. On the poster, he and his troops approach me resolutely, almost threateningly, according to the motto: "Schneider, you only vote for us so that we understand each other!"

The NEOS are already further ahead. They don't even need a sentence. Their poster says "NEOS" and underneath is a circle with a cross. A mown meadow.

Wait a minute, a considerable-looking gentleman from the same party is campaigning for "No more bungling!" He is certainly referring to the almost negligently desolate roads in Götzis, which are provisionally plastered over with a few shovels of tar every spring. He is certainly referring to the flood protection project in the Örflaschlucht gorge, where almost the entire road went down the drain last fall, so that costly renovation measures had to be initiated, which the people of Götzis will certainly have to shoulder with an increase in water and waste charges. I'll vote for the handsome gentleman from "No more bungling".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Schneider
Robert Schneider
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf