Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Not grateful"

White House now suspends aid for Ukraine

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 12:06

The White House has now announced that it is suspending military aid for Ukraine. On Friday, US head of state Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had an argument in front of the cameras. Trump accused Zelensky of being "ungrateful" and risking a third world war.

0 Kommentare

On Saturday, the Trump administration's press secretary then announced that the White House was suspending military aid to Ukraine. "We will no longer simply write blank checks for a war in a very distant country without a real, lasting peace," said spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

It was great that the cameras were rolling during the dispute, she said, because it allowed the American people and the whole world to see what Trump and his team were dealing with in the negotiations with the Ukrainians - usually behind closed doors.

Here you can see the statements from Trump's press secretary.

This is the status of the raw materials agreement
The White House's priority would be peace negotiations. Following the rift, both US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi are insisting on their positions (see video above). As reported, Trump threatened to abandon Ukraine in the war against Russia if no agreement could be reached with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. "They're either going to make a deal or we're out," he said.

The White House has announced that it will cut off military aid to Ukraine. (Bild: APA/AFP/Anatolii STEPANOV)
The White House has announced that it will cut off military aid to Ukraine.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Anatolii STEPANOV)

The head of state repeatedly interrupted Zelenskyi, with heated exchanges developing at times. The Ukrainian president left the White House earlier than planned and drove away. A press conference was canceled. A raw materials agreement was also not signed, as had actually been planned. According to US circles, Trump is still not ruling out such an agreement, but there should be constructive talks.

According to the agreement, raw materials were to be jointly extracted on Ukrainian territory. Ukraine is home to around five percent of the world's natural resources, most of which have not yet been developed and are difficult to mine. The revenues are to flow into a joint fund. However, the project does not contain any explicit commitment from the White House; Trump sees it as a quid pro quo for military aid already provided.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf