"Not grateful"
White House now suspends aid for Ukraine
The White House has now announced that it is suspending military aid for Ukraine. On Friday, US head of state Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had an argument in front of the cameras. Trump accused Zelensky of being "ungrateful" and risking a third world war.
On Saturday, the Trump administration's press secretary then announced that the White House was suspending military aid to Ukraine. "We will no longer simply write blank checks for a war in a very distant country without a real, lasting peace," said spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.
It was great that the cameras were rolling during the dispute, she said, because it allowed the American people and the whole world to see what Trump and his team were dealing with in the negotiations with the Ukrainians - usually behind closed doors.
Here you can see the statements from Trump's press secretary.
This is the status of the raw materials agreement
The White House's priority would be peace negotiations. Following the rift, both US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi are insisting on their positions (see video above). As reported, Trump threatened to abandon Ukraine in the war against Russia if no agreement could be reached with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. "They're either going to make a deal or we're out," he said.
The head of state repeatedly interrupted Zelenskyi, with heated exchanges developing at times. The Ukrainian president left the White House earlier than planned and drove away. A press conference was canceled. A raw materials agreement was also not signed, as had actually been planned. According to US circles, Trump is still not ruling out such an agreement, but there should be constructive talks.
According to the agreement, raw materials were to be jointly extracted on Ukrainian territory. Ukraine is home to around five percent of the world's natural resources, most of which have not yet been developed and are difficult to mine. The revenues are to flow into a joint fund. However, the project does not contain any explicit commitment from the White House; Trump sees it as a quid pro quo for military aid already provided.
