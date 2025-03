The journey of the Lenten cloth: work of art in the 3rd church

And in the parish church of St. Andrä in Lienz, the Lenten cloth created by Michael Hedwig will be hung for the second time this year. The artist from Lienz painted it in 2010 as a commission for the Innsbruck cathedral parish - with acrylic on cotton, which offers an impressive picture surface measuring eleven by seven meters. Hedwig's Lenten cloth was also used in the St. Michael's Church in Vienna for three years as an artistic and religious work.