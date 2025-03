Now the Triebener Tauern will be truck-free

Now it seems to be a done deal: the Triebener Tauern, which connects Judenburg in the Mur Valley with Trieben in the Liezen district, is to be bypassed by heavy goods vehicles all year round. A press release issued by the regional SPÖ party on Saturday morning states: "After years of efforts and demands by the SPÖ for a ban on HGV transit traffic over the Triebener Tauern, we can now finally announce a long-awaited relief for the region." The driving ban is intended to increase road safety on the mountain pass and improve the quality of life for local residents.