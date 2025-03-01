Curious past
sdg
Today, many things may seem strange to us, but history also knows events that were bizarre; for example, cycling, which was long reserved for men and was once even forbidden in Villach. A historian from the Gailtal valley did some research for the historical society.
Surprising, exciting, interesting and interesting facts can be found twice a year in the richly illustrated bulletin of the Carinthian Historical Society. For the current issue, for example, Gailtal historian Heidi Rogy has researched the history of cycling in Carinthia.
This hobby was initially quite expensive and not entirely without danger, especially on a penny-farthing, writes Rogy. Nevertheless, a "bicycle ride" from Vienna to Klagenfurt was organized as early as 1882. "In 1888, a 'bicycle instructor' from Linz even cycled across the frozen Wörthersee," the historian reports. Particularly curious: in the 1880s, cycling was banned in Villach, but later people were allowed to cycle through the Drau town with a permit and number plate.
Around 1900, when the bicycle had long since ceased to be a purely recreational device, a tax on cycling was even considered, according to Rogy.
The potential of cycling tourism was recognized early on in Carinthia. Among others, banker Albert Baron Rothschild and writer Arthur Schnitzler spent their vacations here on bicycles.
In the 1890s, several cycling clubs were founded in Carinthia. The historian describes how the members honed their cycling technique while riding in hotels.
While cycling was initially still a men's sport, from the 1890s onwards more and more women were caught up in the general cycling euphoria. At first, they still had to contend with prejudices, especially when it came to their cycling clothes. In 1898, however, a local newspaper wrote that the new women's cycling fashion quickly became a familiar sight.
Bulletin of the historical society
The exciting 130-page bulletin is available in bookshops for 10 euros or via the association's website https://geschichtsverein.ktn.gv.at/
The missing archduke and his connection to Carinthia
In the current Bulletin, the reader also learns interesting facts about the Tuscan branch of the House of Habsburg. According to historian Peter Wiesflecker, this branch of the family, which was particularly rich in children, numbered almost three dozen archduchesses and archdukes at the time of Emperor Franz Joseph's death. The life story of Archduke Johann Salvator is unusual: he left the imperial house in 1889 at his own request, called himself Johann Orth and was captain of his own ship, on which he left Europe with his lover, the ballet dancer Milli Stubel, in 1890. However, the ship disappeared and its crew was presumed missing.
"Rumors persist to this day that the former archduke staged his disappearance," says Wiesflecker.
The Tuscan Habsburg branch has a direct connection to Carinthia: Heinrich Habsburg-Lothringen, born in 1908, studied forestry at the University of Natural Resources and Applied Life Sciences. It was there that he met Helvig Schütte, who was the first woman to graduate in this subject at the time. Her family had acquired an extensive forestry estate in the Lavant Valley in the mid-19th century. After their marriage, Heinrich joined the Schütte forestry estate. This was later managed by Heinrich's younger son Christoph Habsburg-Lothringen and today by his son Dominik Habsburg-Lothringen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.