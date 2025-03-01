The missing archduke and his connection to Carinthia

In the current Bulletin, the reader also learns interesting facts about the Tuscan branch of the House of Habsburg. According to historian Peter Wiesflecker, this branch of the family, which was particularly rich in children, numbered almost three dozen archduchesses and archdukes at the time of Emperor Franz Joseph's death. The life story of Archduke Johann Salvator is unusual: he left the imperial house in 1889 at his own request, called himself Johann Orth and was captain of his own ship, on which he left Europe with his lover, the ballet dancer Milli Stubel, in 1890. However, the ship disappeared and its crew was presumed missing.