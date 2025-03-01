Former skier:
At the Opera Ball in the Chancellor’s and President’s box
Strong! Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner invited Barbara Aigner to the Chancellor's Box at the Opera Ball and also took the Paraski skier, who retired four weeks ago, to the President's Box. There she introduced her 19-year-old compatriot to Alexander van der Bellen. He posted a photo of them together on his Instagram account the following day.
Johanna Mikl-Leitner greatly appreciates the Aigner family from Gloggnitz. The Governor is impressed by the way Petra and Christian Aigner raised three children who were visually impaired from birth and two non-disabled siblings, shaping them into very strong personalities and extremely successful top athletes.
At the Paralympics in Beijing, Veronika Aigner and the twins Johannes and Barbara won nine medals (4 x gold, 3 x silver, 2 x bronze). The New York Times wrote at the time: "This family is a nation of its own. In the medal count, the Aigners would have come eighth ahead of Norway."
"Look, so young, and already a medal"
"Babsi", who was also world champion in giant slalom in 2021, was subsequently awarded the Golden Medal of Honor for Services to the Republic of Austria. She proudly wore it at the Opera Ball. As she emerged from the presidential box, some ball guests whispered: "Look, so young, and already a medal."
But in sport, as in life, there are always highs and lows. Four weeks ago, Babsi announced her retirement from Paraski: "I'm in excellent shape, I feel really good physically. But none of that helps if your head is no longer right and you can't take any more risks in the race."
"I'm sure I won't understand that any time soon"
But the Gloggnitz native has no regrets about her decision and has already found a new sporting challenge in judo. Her previous head sponsor "Eis-Greissler" wants to continue to support her. The meeting with Andrea and Georg Blochberger, the bosses of the ice company from Krumbach, in the State Opera House was accordingly very emotional.
Her conclusion after a long night: "It was all very special, starting with the make-up in the Palais Niederösterreich. The opera is an incredibly beautiful setting. I'm sure I'll never forget that I was in the Chancellor's Box and the President's Box."
Cheese krainer hot dog at the end
On the other hand, she was very quick to take off her shoes: "I rarely wear shoes with heels. And if you dance a lot, you can really feel your feet. In comparison, ski boots are really comfortable. In the sneakers afterwards, I was walking on air. That was really nice." Just like the Käsekrainer hot dog at "Bitzinger" at dawn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.