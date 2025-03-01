Fivers vs. Foxes
Before the home clash: “We’re already in finals mode”
Fifth-to-last round in the basic round of the Handball Liga Austria - and the battle for the top four and home court in the quarter-final series is coming to a head. Also for the Fivers, who should score at home against Bruck/T. on Saturday. They have won all three of their games so far in 2025.
There was good news for the Fivers during the week. In addition to wing Jakob Nigg, keeper Leon Bergmann was also called up to the national team for the European Championship qualifiers against Germany. Before the home duel on March 13 in the Steffl-Arena, training will take place in the Hollgasse - but this Saturday (20:20, live ORF Sport+ and Fan.at), the Margaretner's championship league hit against Bruck/Trofaiach is scheduled here. After the second league derby against Atzgersdorf in a well-attended Hollgasse, they will be looking to add to their tally in the battle for the top four and home court in the play-offs. The Fivers are currently fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Bregenz and three points behind third-placed Bruck/T.
While the Styrian Foxes recently suffered three defeats and slipped to third place behind Hard and Krems, the Fivers celebrated three victories in their three competitive games in the new year. Coach Peter Eckl is of course aware of the starting position in the battle for play-off home court. "Our situation ahead of the remaining games is easy to outline: If we want to finish in the top four, we have to win our games. That means we're already in finals mode before the actual final phase and want to show what we're capable of with great passion and full commitment." And: "We now want to grow as a team from game to game and show our opponents that they will have a tough time with us in the play-off phase."
West Wien travel to the champions in Linz on Saturday (19). In the first leg, the newly promoted team, which is currently bottom of the table on five points, came away with a rare 30:28 home win. Elias Derdak, who won the title with the Steel Cities last season: "We showed in the first half of the season that we can beat Linz. We are well prepared and will also fight passionately for the two points away from home."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
