Before the home clash: “We’re already in finals mode”

While the Styrian Foxes recently suffered three defeats and slipped to third place behind Hard and Krems, the Fivers celebrated three victories in their three competitive games in the new year. Coach Peter Eckl is of course aware of the starting position in the battle for play-off home court. "Our situation ahead of the remaining games is easy to outline: If we want to finish in the top four, we have to win our games. That means we're already in finals mode before the actual final phase and want to show what we're capable of with great passion and full commitment." And: "We now want to grow as a team from game to game and show our opponents that they will have a tough time with us in the play-off phase."