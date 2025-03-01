Seven meters high
Mega heads will soon be staring at the residence fountain
As we all know, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. It remains to be seen whether the people of Salzburg will find the art installation by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa planned for the summer on Residenzplatz attractive.
The art project entitled "Secret Garden" consists of five busts around seven meters high, each weighing a total of 11 tons. They are to be erected facing the fountain. The sculptures have previously been on display on various continents around the world. In Salzburg, the mega heads are to be united for the first time.
The project, planned for July and August 2025, was initiated by Salzburg's former deputy mayor Karl Gollegger (ÖVP). Among other things, he was also responsible for the installation of the sometimes controversial Salzburg Foundation artworks. His most recent artistic project was almost unanimously waved through by the City of Salzburg's Culture Committee. Only the KPÖ voted against it.
When installing the temporary art project, the following applies: when assembling and dismantling the busts, which weigh several tons, attention must be paid to the underground arms of the Alm Canal.
