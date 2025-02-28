New government in place
FPÖ rants: “The most expensive cabinet of all time”
The FPÖ did not spare any frontal criticism the day after the presentation of the government program of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. The 21-member government team in particular annoyed the blue party. "The losers' traffic light has the most expensive cabinet of all time," ranted General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz. He accused the government of "fleecing Austrian pensioners and not wanting to save money for themselves".
The Blue Party generally expects nothing good from the new coalition: the economy will remain on a downward spiral due to the government's loyalty to the EU and its "climate communism", said Schnedlitz.
Tax money is being thrown out the window with both hands. This is particularly shabby in times of record inflation.
FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michael Schnedlitz.
Overall, the programme is "worse than before", criticized Schnedlitz and once again called for new elections.
"Babler's Marxist troupe is damaging our reputation in the world!"
His party colleague Christian Hafenecker mocked the SPÖ government team in particular. "The SPÖ is starting the losing campaign with a far-left team. That is neither a positive signal for the economy nor a signal of recovery for our country. Babler's Marxist team is damaging our reputation in the world!" said the second blue general.
To the left of the red government team is really only the wall!
FPÖ-Generalsekretär Christian Hafenecker
Neo-finance minister Markus Marterbauer, for example, has been an advocate of wealth and inheritance taxes for decades. Hafenecker: "You can already see from this in which direction this government will go. Not only pensioners, but all Austrians will probably be asked to pay more in future in order to clean up the black-green shambles."
New social minister in the blue spotlight
However, the new Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Korinna Schumann takes the cake: "After Norbert Darabos, who once became Minister of Defense as a civil servant, with Ms. Schumann we now have a Minister of Labor who has never worked in the private sector in her life, but has spent her professional life solely in the Ministry of Social Affairs and in the trade union federation."
ÖVP "announcement champion" in the area of asylum
In the area of asylum, the ÖVP remains "the world champion in announcements and a dwarf in implementation - especially with the two left-wing alliance partners SPÖ and NEOS". Austria is continuing to submit to an alleged "left-wing globalist migration agenda of the Brussels system", railed Freedom Party MEP Petra Steger.
