The opera of all operas celebrates its premiere in Bregenz

Mozart expresses this musically by having the dance belonging to each class played. He bizarrely superimposes these three dances, namely a minuet, a contra dance and a "Deitschen", and they are played simultaneously. The music could fill pages, as could the characters. For example, Donna Anna (Marta Kristín Friðriksdóttir), who is completely distraught by her encounter with Giovanni and constantly puts off her caring fiancé Ottavio (Ilia Skvirskji), or the fearlessly moral Elvira (Réka Kristóf), who wants to save Giovanni from his doom, hellfire. Or the peasant woman Zerlina (Martha Matscheko), who goes back to business as usual without much fuss after her experiences with the nobleman Giovanni.