Austria coach Mader:
“That has to get a lot better”
After the unsuccessful start to the spring, Austria Lustenau coach Markus Mader wants to score points with a different approach and new personnel. Sacha Delaye will celebrate his comeback from injury.
While the team and coaching staff made their way to Vienna yesterday, the club is inviting the public to a guided tour of the stadium today at 4.30 pm. Interested parties will be given an exclusive insight into the development of the project. Following the tour, the match against Rapid Vienna II will be broadcast live in the Taverne 1914. And the team of coach Markus Mader will hopefully show a better face on the pitch than against St. Pölten.
After last week's disappointment, Mader is also making personnel changes. "I'm pleased that Sacha Delaye is back after his injury and will be available for the game," said the coach, who sees an important player for Austria back on board. The 22-year-old Frenchman came to Lustenau from Ligue 1 club Montpellier in the summer. However, the attacking midfielder only played six games and was out for the rest of the fall due to injury. He then picked up another injury during preparations.
However, Namory Cisse, who is still not fit after his illness, will not be involved. William is also questionable. "No matter who plays. It has to get a lot better. Only then is there a chance. That's why we'll take a different approach in Vienna," says Mader. And Pius Grabher adds: "It will certainly be a completely different game to the one against St. Pölten. We have to be robust and combative and not let the young Rapid players get into the game."
