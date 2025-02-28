“That has to get a lot better”

However, Namory Cisse, who is still not fit after his illness, will not be involved. William is also questionable. "No matter who plays. It has to get a lot better. Only then is there a chance. That's why we'll take a different approach in Vienna," says Mader. And Pius Grabher adds: "It will certainly be a completely different game to the one against St. Pölten. We have to be robust and combative and not let the young Rapid players get into the game."