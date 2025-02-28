Christoph Brunner
Lech Zürs Tourism has a new boss
A not insignificant position has been filled in the luxury ski resort of Lech am Arlberg (Vorarlberg). Tyrolean Christoph Brunner has taken over from Hermann Fercher as head of Lech Zürs Tourismus GmbH.
Lech Zürs Tourismus GmbH (LZTG) has a new boss: Christoph Brunner. He will take up his new position in June 2025 at the latest, replacing interim director Markus Hahn, who temporarily took over from Hermann Fercher in February 2025.
The 36-year-old Tyrolean Christoph Brunner was chosen as the best candidate by the members of the Tourism Advisory Board and the municipal council. His "many years of management experience in the marketing sector of various companies as well as his sound tourism training" would prepare him optimally for the management.
The decision on the new management was preceded by a multi-stage selection process, which was accompanied by a Tyrolean personnel consulting firm. A total of 43 people applied for the vacant position, four of whom were invited to a hearing before the members of the Tourism Advisory Board.
In the end, two candidates made it to the final selection. The two finalists spent over three and a half hours answering questions from the members of the Tourism Advisory Board and the municipal council before the final decision was made by secret ballot.
Most recently, Brunner was Head of Communications, Marketing and Sales at Tiroler Landestheater und Orchester GmbH, previously Head of the "INNS'BRUCK" brand and Head of Marketing and Communications at Binderholz GmbH. He is a trained hotel and tourism manager and studied sports, culture and event management at the FH Kufstein.
Controversial predecessor
The new appointment had become necessary after Lech parted ways with Hermann Fercher, the longstanding head of LZ Tourismus. Fercher was extremely controversial in the community.
