Star referee
Prominent fundraiser talks about his motives
The Tyrolean Caritas house collection is taking place for the 75th time in March. Among the 1,200 volunteers going from house to house is former world-class referee Konrad Plautz. He tells us what moves him.
Konrad Plautz was once a well-known referee for FIFA. He officiated in the Champions League as well as at the 2008 European Championships in Austria and Switzerland. Today, a large part of his time is spent working as a deacon in Navis. For some years now, Plautz has also been regularly visiting farms and blessing houses and stables.
People are grateful for the visits, for the conversations and also for being able to help others with their donations.
Konrad Plautz
Recently, another task was added. Plautz is one of 1,200 volunteers who are once again carrying out the traditional Tyrolean Caritas house collection in March. "People are grateful for visits, for conversations and also for being able to help others with their donations," says Plautz, speaking of many wonderful encounters as a "house collector".
"Many don't accept help out of shame"
100 percent of the donations go to people in need in Tyrol. According to a recently published poverty report, around 110,000 people in Tyrol live at or below the poverty line. Plautz: "Many don't accept help out of shame. When I talk to people, I encourage them to do so because I know that there are good places to go, such as Caritas."
According to Caritas Director Elisabeth Rathgeb, the money from the 75th home collection goes towards social counseling in all districts, disaster relief, learning cafés for children and helping the homeless, among other things. Last year, more than half a million euros were donated. Bishop Hermann Glettler calls the Caritas home collection "a pilgrimage to one another".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.