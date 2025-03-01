Tyrolean targeted after bank robberies

Looked "hooded" because of his cap and scarf

But the man from Innsbruck didn't make it to his apartment. He was intercepted by police officers in front of the house. They demanded proof of identity and an explanation of what he had been doing in the bank. "It didn't feel like a simple interrogation. It seemed threatening to me," recalls the Innsbruck resident. He even had to come along to the inspection. "It wasn't immediately explained to me why I had been targeted. It only became clear later."