Behaving suspiciously
Tyrolean targeted after bank robberies
An unprecedented series of bank robberies last year has kept the Tyrolean police busy to this day. Bank employees and the population have apparently been doubly vigilant since then. This recently put an innocent man from Innsbruck in trouble.
Mr. F. from Innsbruck (full name known to the editors) is innocent. And yet: he recently came under suspicion and was targeted by the police. "It's not a pleasant experience", as the Innsbruck man states in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. What had happened?
Ten bank robberies occurred in Tyrol within a year, the last one in November of the previous year. Since then, the police, the population and employees of financial institutions have been doubly vigilant. This recently proved to be Mr. F.'s undoing. "I went to the ATM to withdraw money for my sick mother, I was on a scooter," the man describes what happened. After withdrawing the money, he stayed in the vicinity of the bank for some time. "I had something to do in a neighboring store. Then I rode home on my scooter," says Mr. F.
Looked "hooded" because of his cap and scarf
But the man from Innsbruck didn't make it to his apartment. He was intercepted by police officers in front of the house. They demanded proof of identity and an explanation of what he had been doing in the bank. "It didn't feel like a simple interrogation. It seemed threatening to me," recalls the Innsbruck resident. He even had to come along to the inspection. "It wasn't immediately explained to me why I had been targeted. It only became clear later."
In view of the many bank robberies, the bank's complaint was quite understandable and correct.
Stefan Eder, Polizeisprecher
Bild: LPD Tirol
Apparently an employee of the bank had called the police. Mr. F. had seemed suspicious to the bank employee. As it turned out later, he was standing in front of the bank on his scooter for some time and looked "hooded" because of his hat and scarf. "In winter, this kind of clothing is said to happen from time to time," the Innsbruck resident tries to say ironically.
Attentive citizens important for law enforcement
The police confirmed the incident by establishing his identity and questioning him. "We are aware that this can be irritating for those affected. However, misunderstandings are usually cleared up quickly," explains police spokesperson Stefan Eder. In principle, the police are very grateful for a vigilant population. "Time and again, tips from citizens help to catch perpetrators or even prevent crimes," emphasizes Eder, referring to a corresponding campaign entitled "Together.safe".
Regarding this case, the police spokesman says: "In view of the many bank robberies, it was quite understandable and right to report the bank. Everything was cleared up quickly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.