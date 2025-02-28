New regulation
End to bite and attack training for dogs
As one of his last official acts, Social Affairs and Health Minister Rauch has issued an ordinance prohibiting private individuals from training their dogs to attack people. Animal welfare organizations, numerous people and the "Krone" have been calling for this for a long time.
Dogs are family members, friends and they perform valuable services for mankind. The fact that they are chased onto people in the course of working dog sport and have to bite into so-called protective sleeves or other parts of the body has been met with disapproval by the public for some time. This form of training has been criticized for years. This is because the Federal Animal Welfare Act already expressly prohibits measures that increase the potential for aggression and/or the willingness of animals to fight.
Violence and dominance scenarios have no place in dog training!
The basic attitude of animal lovers is clear: why should a dog be trained by private individuals to become a living weapon under the guise of obedience?
Successful alliance for animal welfare
Together with dog trainers and animal welfare organizations, the "Krone" has campaigned for a ban on bite-based training methods. With success!
From 15 April 2025, all dog training that encourages aggressive behavior such as biting or attacking is prohibited. A corresponding amendment to the Dog Training Ordinance is intended to prevent dogs from being deliberately made aggressive by their owners and during training and thus becoming a danger to their environment.
"The fact that Federal Minister Rauch is now banning training methods in which dogs are drilled to attack humans is an absolute success for animal welfare," is the reaction of the Animal Welfare Alliance, which includes Vier Pfoten, the "Friends of the Animal Corner" association, Gut Aiderbichl, Pro Tier, TierQuarTier Wien, Tierschutz Austria, TSV NÖ, VGT, Verein Pfotenhilfe and Tierschutzombudsstelle Wien.
Exceptions and transitional regulations
Service dogs (police, army, mountain rescue, customs authorities) may continue to be trained. Playing with ropes, balls or frisbees also remains permitted - as long as it is not misused as bite training. Training already started in the last six months before the regulation came into force may only be continued to a limited extent - without further bite training. They must be completed by September 1, 2025 at the latest.
Clear message
Animal Welfare Minister Johannes Rauch sees the new regulation as an important step: "I am convinced that a ban on bite and attack training will benefit animals and all people in our country." He also emphasizes: "Lifting the ban is tantamount to being complicit in possible further victims of bite attacks and unnecessary animal suffering!"
A strong statement that is probably intended as a warning shot for the incoming government. . .
