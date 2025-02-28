End to bite and attack training for dogs

Successful alliance for animal welfare

Together with dog trainers and animal welfare organizations, the "Krone" has campaigned for a ban on bite-based training methods. With success!

From 15 April 2025, all dog training that encourages aggressive behavior such as biting or attacking is prohibited. A corresponding amendment to the Dog Training Ordinance is intended to prevent dogs from being deliberately made aggressive by their owners and during training and thus becoming a danger to their environment.