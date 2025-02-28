Let's go
Via the Alpsteig to the Simmering panoramic mountain
Tobogganing from the Simmering Alm is hardly an option anymore, but a winter hike on the Alpsteig is a great alternative.
With new tenants, the popular excursion destination on the Mieminger Plateau has been given a new lease of life. The road to the alpine pasture is a fantastic toboggan run in winter, although the recent warmth has practically melted the snow from under the runners. Of course, you can still hike along the toboggan run to the refreshment stop. Of course, you will need a little stamina and the seven hairpin bends will test your patience.
So why not take the Alpsteig as an alternative? We start on the road that leads straight up from the parking lot in front of the bridge. At the following crossroads, continue uphill on the road, soon the so-called Alpsteig begins on the left. It now climbs around 650 meters in altitude in the forest quite directly in steeper terrain. There is still snow, and some sections are a little icy, so poles are useful.
The trail finally joins the wide road. The very last section (two hairpin bends) is a leisurely hike up into the open terrain to the Simmering Alm (1820 m) below the summit of the Simmering.
The view from this ridge or sunny plateau is gigantic: you can see as far as the Ötztal valley and the Inntal valley. They can be enjoyed particularly well with food and drink on the terrace.
Facts & Figures
- Valley town: Obsteig (991 m)
- Starting point: free parking lot (approx. 1010 m) in front of the bridge at the "Kinderland Grünberg" or directly at the Kinderland (tolerated); access to the parking lot: at the western end of Obsteig (Hotel Bergland) turn south.
- Route: road/toboggan run, (marked) trail
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles, toboggans
- Requirements: fitness, stamina, sure-footedness
- Children: from 8 years
- Tobogganing: hardly possible
- Refreshments: Simmering Alm (1820 m), Tuesday, Wednesday day off, 0650/4977268, www.simmering-alm.at
- Arrival by public transport: public bus to Obsteig
- Difference in altitude: around 800 m
- Length: around 4 or 6 km alpine trail or toboggan run (parking lot - hut)
- Walking time: around 1 1/2 hours ascent via Alpsteig and descent via toboggan run
On the way back down, you can take the longer option on the road, which is easier on the knees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.