Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ministerial posts

Three Salzburg heads for the Zuckerl coalition

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 07:00

Salzburg-born Christoph Wiederkehr is likely to become Minister, Sepp Schellhorn State Secretary. There is still a question mark behind SPÖ National Councillor Michaela Schmidt.

0 Kommentare

Until the approval of the Neos members on Sunday, the new federal government is not quite fixed. However, the negotiators have never been as far along as they are now. At least there is already a program. Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer has already shaken hands with the coalition partners: he wishes the new government every success and "reaffirms the willingness of the provincial governors to work together constructively in the interests of our country". Haslauer is currently Chairman of the Governors' Conference.

He is pleased that "the way has been found for a broad-based, centrist government". With his faded black-green-pink Salzburg Dirndl coalition, Haslauer is living proof that even a three-party alliance can last five years.

"New metering systems" are to be tested to combat traffic jams on transit routes such as the A10. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
"New metering systems" are to be tested to combat traffic jams on transit routes such as the A10.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

How big Salzburg's share of the new federal government will be is not yet certain. Exiled Salzburg resident Christoph Wiederkehr, Neos city councillor for education in Vienna, is considered to be set for the Ministry of Education. The extended Neos party executive today and the general meeting still have to agree. This also applies to Sepp Schellhorn. He is to become State Secretary for Deregulation (in the Foreign Ministry of party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger). If he accepts the post, however, the restaurateur will have to give up his businesses. The SPÖ presidium will also decide on the red list of ministers today.

New solution for traffic jams on the A10 under discussion
There is a particular rift over the Ministry of Finance. Right in the middle of it: Salzburg National Councillor Michaela Schmidt. She is one of several options for party leader Andreas Babler. The discussion about the Ministry of Finance is likely to be particularly protracted in the executive committee. Interesting fact: Schmidt sits in the Salzburg chair on the party presidium at Babler's request and has a say in decisions about herself. Salzburg co-leader Barbara Thöny is new to the presidium, but has no vote.

Salzburg is mentioned once in the program. In terms of traffic jams on transit routes, i.e. on the A10. "New metering systems" are to be tested here. Of interest to the 119 municipalities in Salzburg: post offices and ATMs in the villages should be retained wherever possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf