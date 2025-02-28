Three Salzburg heads for the Zuckerl coalition

How big Salzburg's share of the new federal government will be is not yet certain. Exiled Salzburg resident Christoph Wiederkehr, Neos city councillor for education in Vienna, is considered to be set for the Ministry of Education. The extended Neos party executive today and the general meeting still have to agree. This also applies to Sepp Schellhorn. He is to become State Secretary for Deregulation (in the Foreign Ministry of party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger). If he accepts the post, however, the restaurateur will have to give up his businesses. The SPÖ presidium will also decide on the red list of ministers today.