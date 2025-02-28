Ministerial posts
Three Salzburg heads for the Zuckerl coalition
Salzburg-born Christoph Wiederkehr is likely to become Minister, Sepp Schellhorn State Secretary. There is still a question mark behind SPÖ National Councillor Michaela Schmidt.
Until the approval of the Neos members on Sunday, the new federal government is not quite fixed. However, the negotiators have never been as far along as they are now. At least there is already a program. Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer has already shaken hands with the coalition partners: he wishes the new government every success and "reaffirms the willingness of the provincial governors to work together constructively in the interests of our country". Haslauer is currently Chairman of the Governors' Conference.
He is pleased that "the way has been found for a broad-based, centrist government". With his faded black-green-pink Salzburg Dirndl coalition, Haslauer is living proof that even a three-party alliance can last five years.
How big Salzburg's share of the new federal government will be is not yet certain. Exiled Salzburg resident Christoph Wiederkehr, Neos city councillor for education in Vienna, is considered to be set for the Ministry of Education. The extended Neos party executive today and the general meeting still have to agree. This also applies to Sepp Schellhorn. He is to become State Secretary for Deregulation (in the Foreign Ministry of party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger). If he accepts the post, however, the restaurateur will have to give up his businesses. The SPÖ presidium will also decide on the red list of ministers today.
New solution for traffic jams on the A10 under discussion
There is a particular rift over the Ministry of Finance. Right in the middle of it: Salzburg National Councillor Michaela Schmidt. She is one of several options for party leader Andreas Babler. The discussion about the Ministry of Finance is likely to be particularly protracted in the executive committee. Interesting fact: Schmidt sits in the Salzburg chair on the party presidium at Babler's request and has a say in decisions about herself. Salzburg co-leader Barbara Thöny is new to the presidium, but has no vote.
Salzburg is mentioned once in the program. In terms of traffic jams on transit routes, i.e. on the A10. "New metering systems" are to be tested here. Of interest to the 119 municipalities in Salzburg: post offices and ATMs in the villages should be retained wherever possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.