Musical hit in Vienna
“Rock Me Amadeus” tickets now with -30% discount!
The acclaimed Falco musical "Rock Me Amadeus - The Falco Musical" has been thrilling audiences with sold-out performances and standing ovations since its premiere in October 2023. There is only one more chance to experience this unique musical experience live at the Ronacher in Vienna until June 2025! Secure your tickets now at -30% off in the Krone ticket store!
Unique show about the music legend Falco
The musical tells the moving story of Hans Hölzel alias Falco and his rise to world stardom.
With "Rock Me Amadeus - The Falco Musical", the Ronacher brings the greatest hits of the exceptional Viennese artist back to the stage in a rousing production. In addition to "Rock Me Amadeus", "Jeanny" and "Der Kommissar", the audience can also expect four brand new songs composed by the original Falco composers Ferdi and Rob Bolland.
Top-class cast delights the audience
Moritz Mausser shines in the role of the charismatic Falco with his impressive performance, both vocally and as an actor. Alex Melcher shines alongside him as his alter ego and Katharina Gorgi. Together with a first-class ensemble, they deliver a rousing show full of energy, emotion and great music.
Only until June 2025
Due to its incredible success, the season has already been extended and will now end on June 29, 2025.
Take the chance now and secure your tickets for "Rock Me Amadeus - The Falco Musical" with the exclusive Krone Deal of the Week at -30% off - only for a short time and only in the Krone Ticketshop at ticket.krone.at.
Experience Falco, his music and his story like never before - a must for all fans and music lovers!
Deal of the week
"Rock Me Amadeus - The Falco Musical"
Ronacher, Vienna
only until 29.06.2025!
Deal of the week: -30% discount exclusively until 05.03.2025
Secure tickets in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.