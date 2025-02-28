Vorteilswelt
Rescuers are needed

Frogs and toads need our help again!

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 06:00

Early start for amphibians in Carinthia! Frogs, toads and amphibians are already making their way back to their spawning grounds. A journey that far too often costs them their lives because roads cross the animals' natural migration routes. A drama that a host of volunteers are fighting against.

0 Kommentare

The frog rescuers are now back in action throughout Carinthia. The road maintenance authorities and municipalities are also getting involved in nature conservation and erecting miles of protective fencing to prevent cormorants and frogs from squatting on the roads at night, especially in wet weather, where they are then run over en masse.

The protection routes are then maintained by volunteers. Like Jacqueline and her children Tabita (9), Aaron (7) and Lucas (5), who share the care of an amphibian route in the municipality of Gallizien with other "frog collectors".

Like many others, this route is flanked by temporary, simple wooden fences along which the animals are guided and eventually fall into tubs. The helpers meticulously record and count the amphibians and then carefully carry them to their home pond on the other side of the road.

Frog collectors at work: here Jacqueline and her children Aaron, Lucas and Tabita. (Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
Frog collectors at work: here Jacqueline and her children Aaron, Lucas and Tabita.
(Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
Wooden fences guide the animals until they fall into buckets and are then carried across the road. (Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
Wooden fences guide the animals until they fall into buckets and are then carried across the road.
(Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
On some stretches, people are even asked not to drive, at least at night. (Bild: Arge NATURSCHUTZ)
On some stretches, people are even asked not to drive, at least at night.
(Bild: Arge NATURSCHUTZ)

On the very first day, a tree frog, several toads and newts were identified and rescued in Gallizien. "On the second day, there were already 99 frogs," says Jacqueline, a biology graduate. The migration season is now in full swing and will last until the end of March.

However, the Nature Conservation Association is asking everyone to be considerate of the amphibians and their migrations. With the following tips.

  • Drive slowly! Speed should be reduced to 30 km/h in areas where amphibians migrate. Also for the safety of the frogs.
  • Avoid driving at night if possible! The animals are particularly active in the rain and at dusk and then enjoy the residual heat of the road.
  • Preserve habitats! Unused wet meadows and small waterholes offer animals a great habitat and the chance to provide for the next generation.

This year's "amphibian of the year" is the moor frog, which stands out due to the intense blue coloration of the males during the mating season, which is intended to attract females.

The moor frog is this year's "Amphibian of the Year". Males turn blue during the mating season. (Bild: Roland Schiegl/ARGE Naturschutz)
The moor frog is this year's "Amphibian of the Year". Males turn blue during the mating season.
(Bild: Roland Schiegl/ARGE Naturschutz)
Every single individual is recorded, counted and passed on. (Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
Every single individual is recorded, counted and passed on.
(Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)

By the way: amphibian rescuers are urgently needed. Via the Arge NATURSCHUTZ ( 0463/329666), which has been coordinating rescue activities in Carinthia for years, or via the "Froschklaub-Börse" on the website www.naturschutzbund.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Mößlacher
Hannes Mößlacher
