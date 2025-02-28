Rescuers are needed
Frogs and toads need our help again!
Early start for amphibians in Carinthia! Frogs, toads and amphibians are already making their way back to their spawning grounds. A journey that far too often costs them their lives because roads cross the animals' natural migration routes. A drama that a host of volunteers are fighting against.
The frog rescuers are now back in action throughout Carinthia. The road maintenance authorities and municipalities are also getting involved in nature conservation and erecting miles of protective fencing to prevent cormorants and frogs from squatting on the roads at night, especially in wet weather, where they are then run over en masse.
The protection routes are then maintained by volunteers. Like Jacqueline and her children Tabita (9), Aaron (7) and Lucas (5), who share the care of an amphibian route in the municipality of Gallizien with other "frog collectors".
Like many others, this route is flanked by temporary, simple wooden fences along which the animals are guided and eventually fall into tubs. The helpers meticulously record and count the amphibians and then carefully carry them to their home pond on the other side of the road.
On the very first day, a tree frog, several toads and newts were identified and rescued in Gallizien. "On the second day, there were already 99 frogs," says Jacqueline, a biology graduate. The migration season is now in full swing and will last until the end of March.
However, the Nature Conservation Association is asking everyone to be considerate of the amphibians and their migrations. With the following tips.
- Drive slowly! Speed should be reduced to 30 km/h in areas where amphibians migrate. Also for the safety of the frogs.
- Avoid driving at night if possible! The animals are particularly active in the rain and at dusk and then enjoy the residual heat of the road.
- Preserve habitats! Unused wet meadows and small waterholes offer animals a great habitat and the chance to provide for the next generation.
This year's "amphibian of the year" is the moor frog, which stands out due to the intense blue coloration of the males during the mating season, which is intended to attract females.
By the way: amphibian rescuers are urgently needed. Via the Arge NATURSCHUTZ ( 0463/329666), which has been coordinating rescue activities in Carinthia for years, or via the "Froschklaub-Börse" on the website www.naturschutzbund.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
