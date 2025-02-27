“Fatal sign for the cultural state of Styria”

One day after it was announced that the new provincial government was ditching the majority of the members of the Cultural Board of Trustees, which advises on the allocation of funding and was not reappointed until January 2024, the new appointments to the Board of Trustees were announced today - with some old acquaintances, such as former Provincial Councillor for Culture Christian Buchmann, but also many new faces. What is striking about the election (see info box below) is that women are clearly in the minority (only 4 out of 15), there are virtually no representatives of the independent scene, but many people with close ties to the ÖVP and FPÖ.