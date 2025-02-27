Waste mountain exceeded 500 kilos per capita in the city

Online services increasingly important

When is the residual waste emptied? Which garbage can suits my sorting behavior? How do I register a bulky waste collection date or cancel my organic waste garbage can? The "Digital Waste Service" offers answers and solutions to all these questions. And the people of Salzburg are making use of it. With the online waste calendar, the collection dates for residual waste, organic waste, light and metal packaging and waste paper can be called up digitally and downloaded as a PDF, CSV or calendar export.

A new addition is the option to download a waste separation leaflet for households as well as a link to the extensive information provided by the waste service. With the "Waste 1x1" you can discover how to change garbage can sizes and collection intervals and save money with better separation behavior. You can run through various scenarios and calculate how much you could save.