Mühlviertel’s “Wackelkontakt” causes a hit on the net

If I were a piece of furniture, I'd be a lamp from the seventies. I like to glow, I like to go out, I like to blow the fuses" - these are the opening lines of "Wackelkontakt", the song by Bavarian singer-songwriter Oimara, which has become an absolute hit in the mountains. Whether at après-ski, alpine festivals or in the car: the catchy tune can currently be heard everywhere.