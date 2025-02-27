Emotional return for Stephanie Venier

"Was very down"

It was March 5, 2023 - and it looked like Sofia Goggia would win the super-G in Kvitfjell when Franziska Gritsch with bib number 26 used the better conditions to set a best time. She was beaten by Stephanie Venier with bib 29 and topped once again by Nina Ortlieb with 31. A triple victory that ended Venier's more than three-year break from the podium. And pulled her out of a deep career slump. "It's true, I was very down at the time," she agrees. Since then, things have gone uphill: two World Cup victories, three second places - and the gold medal in Saalbach. "Christian (friend Walder) also helped me a lot."