LIVE from 5pm: GAK must face Austria

Good memories of Graz, Dragovic suspended

"You take a positive energy with you when you know that you were able to show positive results twice in this stadium," said Helm. Of course, you don't have to be a prophet to know that Vienna will face completely different problems against the promoted team than they did against Sturm or Salzburg recently. "Not just in terms of their style of play. They are always very well organized, know what to do and we are prepared for that. We'll put something together so that we can go home with a win."