Bundesliga in the TICKER

LIVE from 5pm: GAK must face Austria

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 05:40

20th round in Austria's Bundesliga: GAK host Vienna's Austria. We report live (see below). 

Here is the LIVETICKER:

The 0:1 against Red Bull Salzburg is in the past, Vienna Austria are ready to return to winning ways - stragglers GAK should not be a stumbling block today in Graz, table leaders Sturm should be caught up again thanks to possible help from Salzburg! "We addressed what needed to be addressed and then ticked it off," said coach Stephan Helm. "We are optimistic about the next task."

Stephan Helm (Bild: GEPA)
Stephan Helm
(Bild: GEPA)

The disappointment over the home draw against the Bulls was limited, the Violets' chest remains broad. "We're only human," emphasized captain Manfred Fischer on the first defeat after twelve competitive matches and eleven wins. "We certainly won't let that worry us." After all, they have fond memories of the Merkur Arena in Graz. They eliminated Sturm there in the Cup quarter-finals on February 1, and six days later at the same venue they held the champions to a draw.

Good memories of Graz, Dragovic suspended
"You take a positive energy with you when you know that you were able to show positive results twice in this stadium," said Helm. Of course, you don't have to be a prophet to know that Vienna will face completely different problems against the promoted team than they did against Sturm or Salzburg recently. "Not just in terms of their style of play. They are always very well organized, know what to do and we are prepared for that. We'll put something together so that we can go home with a win."

Rene Poms (Bild: GEPA)
Rene Poms
(Bild: GEPA)

Someone else will have to take on the role of leader this time. "Defensive pope" Aleksandar Dragovic is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card, meaning he can at least rest his damaged ankle. "He's been fighting through the last few weeks and the break will certainly do him good now," said Helm. Lucas Galvao is available as a replacement and Philipp Wiesinger has also returned to the squad. "We're in a really good position and will find a good solution accordingly," said Helm.

Weakened Red Jackets want to "show a reaction"
 GAK, on the other hand, currently two points ahead of bottom club Altach, must digest the bitter 4-2 defeat at Austria Klagenfurt and - despite some notable absentees - have vowed to show a clear improvement. Coach Rene Poms said that they "did nothing on the pitch" against the Carinthians, especially in the first half, and saw this as an impressive warning. "We always have to push ourselves to the limit. That was shown to us again," explained the Styrian - but did not hold any grudges: "It's also human. I am convinced that we will show a reaction."

However, he also expects the visitors to do the same. "They will certainly want to erase the result from the game against Austria," Poms suspected. The Viennese are coming to Styria with a "good tailwind". "We are aware of who is coming: an opponent on the upswing who has had a perfect season so far and has constantly improved." However, the Red Jackets will be missing a number of players who fell ill during the week against Austria. Daniel Maderner, Jacob Italiano, Milos Jovicic and Florian Wiegele are among those missing.

