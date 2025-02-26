Concern for Pope: Vatican publishes CT scan results

Telephone call with Gaza parish

Despite his illness, the Pope continued to telephone the parish in Gaza, as he had done every afternoon since the outbreak of the war. "As the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza, we are always happy and moved to hear his voice. It gives us so much comfort. It is a great joy, even in the midst of so many trials, to know that the Holy Father, despite his delicate health condition, continues to think and pray for peace in Gaza," said the parish priest of Gaza, Father Gabriel Romanelli, in a video sent to the Italian news agency ANSA.