Comeback in the hit?
Red Bull Salzburg can hope for this duo
The Bulls, who have been plagued by major injury worries of late, can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the key match against Sturm Graz. Central defender Maximiliano Caufriez and striker Karim Onisiwo should be ready for action again against the reigning champions on Sunday (17, live on Sky).
After the first win of the spring, Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch gave his team a week off. They did not train in Taxham on Monday or Tuesday. Preparation for the clash against champions Sturm on Sunday therefore only began yesterday - but then with two sessions.
On the positive side, there are signs of improvement in the recently thin personnel pool. Especially in defense, the head coach had to improvise in the duel with Vienna's Austria. Among others, Tim Trummer made his league debut at left-back. The 19-year-old did a decent job, but Letsch will be happy when he has more alternatives at his disposal again.
Vertessen dropped out
Aleksa Terzic, who is actually supposed to be the number one left-back, has already collected minutes of action in Vienna and is likely to be an issue again against Sturm from the start. The 28-year-old Maximiliano Caufriez, who missed the last game through injury, should also be fit again and at least on the bench. The Belgian took part in both training sessions on Wednesday.
Quite the opposite of compatriot Yorbe Vertessen. The attacker, who is finding his feet better and better, stopped training in the morning due to pain and was not involved yesterday afternoon. According to "Krone" information, however, it was surely just a precautionary measure and he should be ready for Sturm.
Adductors hurt
In addition to Caufriez, another experienced player is likely to return. Karim Onisiwo missed two games recently due to adductor problems, but will return to full team training today. Letsch is confident that the 32-year-old will be ready for action on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
