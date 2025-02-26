Vorteilswelt
Within two months

Fake police officers made a million this year

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 18:00

The criminal energy of the fraudsters is causing "massive concern" for the special commission of the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office: Despite constant warnings, victims are falling for nephew, bail and police scams. For example, a 31-year-old woman ripped off victims in Austria from Turkey - she is in custody. 

Not a day goes by without unscrupulous crooks trying to rip people off - especially older people. The scam is nothing new: bail trick, police trick, nephew trick. You can call it whatever you like - in most cases, the crime ends with a devastating result for those affected. Money gone, valuables gone, trust gone. But the constant warnings from the real police about the "fake police" are only moderately effective.

"In the first two months of this year alone, losses of more than one million euros were incurred," says an investigator in an interview with Krone. "This is causing us massive concern, the perpetrators are extremely active again." And in all federal states: Vienna the most, however.

Recommendation from crime prevention

  • The police do not keep or accept money!
  • Beware of unknown callers!
  • Ask yourself: Can the story be true? Talk to relatives or friends immediately!
  • Do not reveal any details about your assets!
  • Do not allow yourself to be put under pressure - hang up!
  • Do not let strangers into your home!
  • Never hand over money or gold to strangers!
  • Ask alleged police officers for an identity card!
  • Contact the emergency number 133 and ask whether this police officer really exists!
  • Take warnings from bank employees seriously!
  • Do you suspect fraud? Call the police immediately on 133!

costly incident involving a fake police officer happened right here. The fraudster told an 81-year-old woman on the phone that her money was not safe because of the recent ATM blasts. She should withdraw her savings and hand them over to an officer. The senior citizen took a cab ordered by the caller to the bank and withdrew 17,000 euros. She handed the money over to a stranger in her apartment. He has gone into hiding.

Who knows this man? Officers of the Soko "False Policemen" are asking for information about the unkempt gentleman. 05/9133-30-3333
Who knows this man? Officers of the Soko "False Policemen" are asking for information about the unkempt gentleman. 05/9133-30-3333
(Bild: Lka Niederösterreich)

Turkish and Serbian arrested
Separate investigation teams are now working on the cases: A total of 170 fraudsters have been arrested in recent years

Most recently, a 31-year-old woman who actually managed to scam half a million euros out of the pockets of victims in Austria from a Turkish call center. A Serbian (31) is also in custody. Officers from the "False Police" task force of the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office are asking for information about the man (see above). "We assume that the dapper gentleman has more on his plate."

