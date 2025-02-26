Province of Styria dismisses the Cultural Board of Trustees

SPÖ and Greens show their indignation

SPÖ Club Chairman Hannes Schwarz is indignant about the planned personnel changes in the elected Styrian Cultural Board: "Provincial Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl has promised in the media that nobody has to be afraid of him. Unfortunately, however, these words are now being followed by massive personnel changes in the Cultural Board of Trustees. With the dismissal of the best non-partisan minds, important critical voices for cultural diversity in Styria are to be silenced. Following the planned cuts, the ÖVP is thus taking the next step backwards for Styria as a cultural region. The promised Styrian path of cooperation certainly looks different."