This is how a drunk driver is spared a cell

"I haven't been given notice yet" - if that remains the case, then the drunk driver responsible for the death of a 19-year-old near Vorchdorf has the best chance of not having to spend a day in prison despite serving an 18-month sentence. This is because the judge in Wels handed down two thirds of the sentence, which is not yet final, on probation, leaving six months "sharp". This means that two criteria for the ankle bracelet - a job and less than a year in prison - are met.