Fastening came loose
Ceiling came down – construction professional had 2 schools closed
Two schools in Hollabrunn in Lower Austria had to move into replacement buildings, with bag and baggage so to speak. The reason: a false ceiling had crashed to the floor directly in front of the drinks vending machine - usually the students' favorite place.
The affected area looked catastrophic - thank goodness it happened on Friday night: Just above a much-frequented drinks vending machine, an old mounting bracket of a false ceiling broke in the middle school in Hollabrunn, around the refreshment machine the individual parts including the wooden mounting slammed onto the floor. While initially only the area on the second floor with a total of six classes was declared off-limits, an expert preferred to play it safe after an inspection: "Then it was no longer about two classes, but about the whole building," explains Mayor Alfred Babinsky.
Entry ban: two schools were "homeless" at night
A solution had to be found overnight: although it was good that there were replacement rooms in the nearby new campus, they were not enough for everyone. That's why Wednesday was the big day of the relocation: the secondary school pupils were hit the hardest - they had to move with bag and baggage - including school materials and school furniture - into the rooms of the old, empty elementary school on Koliskoplatz.
It goes without saying that many volunteers and the fire department mingled energetically with the "movers", who had already been working in the evening and night hours. The students of the Poytechnikum had it easier in the literal sense of the word: all they had to do was move into free and brand-new rooms on the nearby school campus.
To be on the safe side, everything "on the ceiling" is being renewed
What happens next? All false ceilings in the school have to be removed - because for Mayor Babinsky, "the safety of all pupils comes first". The building expert put it a little more "colloquially" - but at least just as correctly: "Normally, nothing should happen there, but I can't rule anything out completely ..."
