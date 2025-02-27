Ceiling came down – construction professional had 2 schools closed

The affected area looked catastrophic - thank goodness it happened on Friday night: Just above a much-frequented drinks vending machine, an old mounting bracket of a false ceiling broke in the middle school in Hollabrunn, around the refreshment machine the individual parts including the wooden mounting slammed onto the floor. While initially only the area on the second floor with a total of six classes was declared off-limits, an expert preferred to play it safe after an inspection: "Then it was no longer about two classes, but about the whole building," explains Mayor Alfred Babinsky.