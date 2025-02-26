Neither Vienna nor Linz: Mayer runs in Rotterdam

She was also following the wishes of her coach Vincent Vermeulen, who had favored Rotterdam from the outset. "And his advice is always the best," said Julia Mayer, whose big goal this year is to take part in the marathon at the World Championships in Tokyo (September 13 to 21). To do so, she must be among the top 100 in the "Road to Tokyo", the World Athletics qualification ranking list for the World Championships. In addition, the ÖLV requires a time of 2:28:00 as a condition for a World Championship start, which Julia Mayer has of course fulfilled in the required qualifying period with her record of 2:26:43 from Valencia 2023. With a decent race in Valencia, the top 100 will probably be on the cards for her too!