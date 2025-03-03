Austrian Wedding Award
Styrian named best bridal stylist
The 28-year-old from Graz was able to claim victory on her first attempt: Sarah Matjasic is Austria's most talented bridal stylist. How she got there - and what the trends are for 2025.
The number of marriages fell in eight federal states last year - except in Styria. After all, 2.3 percent more people said "I do" in 2024. Lots of service providers are benefiting from this - including wedding stylist Saraj Matjasic. And the 28-year-old from Graz was recently named the best in her field.
Matjasic has been self-employed since 2022 and this year she entered the Austrian Wedding Award for the first time. She was joined by many experienced stylists - "probably 20 or 30", she says. But the title went to her: "I was incredibly proud and burst into tears straight away. In the industry, this is the best and most beautiful award you can receive."
Matjasic has worked diligently towards this recognition. "I discovered my passion for make-up during puberty. Later, I tried a lot on myself and my friends," she says. After her first training as a kindergarten teacher, she trained as a make-up artist and hairstylist. To this day, she works as a "one-lady show", working 80 to 100 hours a week - from bookkeeping to Instagram to actually working at weddings.
The trends for brides getting married in 2025? "Less is more," says Matjasic, "a lot is going in the direction of naturalness. For example, peach and pink tones, glossy make-up and simple hairstyles." She was also able to score points with the jury with her submission in this style. It is to be expected that Styria will remain a popular location for weddings this year: "Styria has great service providers and beautiful locations. That's why many Viennese and Lower Austrians come to our province to get married," explains the Graz native.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
