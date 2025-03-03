Styrian named best bridal stylist

The trends for brides getting married in 2025? "Less is more," says Matjasic, "a lot is going in the direction of naturalness. For example, peach and pink tones, glossy make-up and simple hairstyles." She was also able to score points with the jury with her submission in this style. It is to be expected that Styria will remain a popular location for weddings this year: "Styria has great service providers and beautiful locations. That's why many Viennese and Lower Austrians come to our province to get married," explains the Graz native.