Expansion of control rights: ÖVP stifles opposition

Disillusionment among the Greens and Neos

Naturally, this rebuff has not gone down particularly well with the Greens, Neos and SPÖ. "This is very painful. Right now, we should be doing everything we can to strengthen our democracy," says Green Party spokesperson for control Eva Hammerer in disappointment. For her, one thing is certain: "Black-Blue is blocking control rights. This is a foretaste of what we will be facing in Vorarlberg in the coming years." Neos parliamentary group leader Claudia Gamon also holds the blue government partner responsible: "The fact that the ÖVP shies away from control and transparency like the devil shuns holy water is nothing new. But for the FPÖ to reject the motion is simply spineless. Anyone who constantly talks about criticism of the system and control, but then blocks precisely this, shows once again that it is not about principles, but about power."