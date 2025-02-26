Fernpass plans already cost 600 million

The state's long-distance pass plans continue to cause debate. Unfortunately not a positive one. "The state government has always gone around the country saying that the Fernpass tunnels are available for 500 million euros. In the case of other government construction projects, we have already seen that lower costs are always quoted at the beginning in order to pull the wool over everyone's eyes," says Gebi Mair, chairman of the Green Party, to the "Krone" newspaper.