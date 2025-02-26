"Stop the project!"
Fernpass plans already cost 600 million
The Tyrolean state government's plans for the Fernpass (tunnel, tolls, etc.) are notoriously controversial. However, it is not only the plans themselves that are causing a stir, but also the costs. And these are said to be significantly higher than originally assumed or communicated.
The state's long-distance pass plans continue to cause debate. Unfortunately not a positive one. "The state government has always gone around the country saying that the Fernpass tunnels are available for 500 million euros. In the case of other government construction projects, we have already seen that lower costs are always quoted at the beginning in order to pull the wool over everyone's eyes," says Gebi Mair, chairman of the Green Party, to the "Krone" newspaper.
The price is a fifth higher - even before the first excavator has driven up.
It was the same with the Fernpass: "I was amazed when the decision documents for the provincial parliament suddenly no longer included 500 million euros, but 600 million euros! The price is a fifth higher - and that's before the first excavator has even driven up. How much more expensive will the project be during construction?"
"Privatization of the Fernpass road"
In addition, according to Mair, the state parliament should award the Fernpass road to a limited company for at least 50 years. As a result, the people's representatives will no longer be able to decide on the toll themselves for 50 years.
"This is a privatization of the Fernpass road - and the million-dollar grave will become clear even before construction begins. Now is the time for the Tyrolean state parliament to stop the project - before we get caught in a cost trap," the MP demands.
