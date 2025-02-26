Work in the Tauern tunnel back on track

Despite the unforeseen event at the end of 2024, when part of the arch at the north portal of the Tauern Tunnel gave way in the course of the work, ÖBB and its contracted construction companies were able to make up for the time lost by around a week thanks to the intensive efforts of everyone involved. As things stand, the Tauern Tunnel and Tauern line will therefore be opened to rail traffic as planned on July 14, 2025. The Tauernbahn car lock is scheduled to reopen on July 5.