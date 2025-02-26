Vorteilswelt
On schedule for ÖBB

Work in the Tauern tunnel back on track

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 10:15

The modernization work on the Tauern railway line is running at full speed and is back on schedule despite major technical challenges due to the collapse of an arch section at the north portal in December. ÖBB also announced that the next phase of construction work will begin in the Gastein Valley on March 3.

Despite the unforeseen event at the end of 2024, when part of the arch at the north portal of the Tauern Tunnel gave way in the course of the work, ÖBB and its contracted construction companies were able to make up for the time lost by around a week thanks to the intensive efforts of everyone involved. As things stand, the Tauern Tunnel and Tauern line will therefore be opened to rail traffic as planned on July 14, 2025. The Tauernbahn car lock is scheduled to reopen on July 5.



In addition to the renovation of the Tauern tunnel, the Tauern north ramp between the Schwarzach-St. Veit and Bad Gastein stations will also be completely modernized and prepared for the requirements of future rail traffic by the beginning of July. The Bad Gastein, Bad Hofgastein and Dorfgastein railroad stations will act as calling cards for the tourist resorts in future to give locals and guests an appealing impression.

At the same time, viaducts, noise barriers and retaining walls along the route will be renovated and the railroad infrastructure brought up to the latest standards. Synergies from the necessary closure of the Tauern Tunnel will thus be optimally utilized to offer passengers a reliable and modern railroad infrastructure in the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
