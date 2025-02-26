Demand rejected
Apple shareholders stand by diversity initiatives
Diversity programs are currently being scaled back across the board in US companies - but Apple's shareholders continue to stand by them. At the iPhone company's Annual General Meeting, the demand to abandon such activities was rejected.
At the same time, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that a changed legal framework could require adjustments to the diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives. President Donald Trump and his administration are waging a campaign against the programs, which are known in the USA under the acronym DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion). One argument is that favoring some population groups would put others at a disadvantage. Trump, his ministers and even tech billionaire Elon Musk claim that such initiatives are harming skills. So far, there has been no evidence of this.
US companies abandon DEI activities
Following legal pressure in some cases, many US companies have decided to scrap or scale back their diversity programs. These include tech heavyweights such as Google and the Facebook group Meta. Others - such as the airline Delta Air Lines or the retailer Costco - are sticking to their programs.
Apple had called on shareholders to vote against the proposal to abolish the DEI programs. The move came from a conservative think tank, which argued that the initiatives posed legal risks. Apple countered that the proposal was an impermissible interference in the company's day-to-day business. The company also had well-established procedures in place to minimize legal risks.
Millions also confirmed for Cook
Cook emphasized that Apple has never had quotas and referred to the "unique culture" that has made the company what it is. At the same time, changes may have to be made if the legal landscape changes.
The shareholders also approved the income of the top management at the Annual General Meeting. Cook's remuneration was increased by 18 percent to 74.6 million dollars last year. The majority of this was in the form of shares; Cook's basic salary is three million dollars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.