Apple shareholders stand by diversity initiatives

At the same time, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that a changed legal framework could require adjustments to the diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives. President Donald Trump and his administration are waging a campaign against the programs, which are known in the USA under the acronym DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion). One argument is that favoring some population groups would put others at a disadvantage. Trump, his ministers and even tech billionaire Elon Musk claim that such initiatives are harming skills. So far, there has been no evidence of this.