Domestic brands are disappearing more and more

Furniture chains in Austria

The increasing dominance of the furniture chains Ikea, Kika/Leiner and XXXLutz in the 1990s and 2000s caused some smaller furniture retailers to give up, such as Michelfeit (2000) and Schwaighofer (2002). With the bankruptcy of Kika/Leiner, the third-largest furniture retailer in Austria left the market at the end of January 2025. According to industry observers, XXXLutz currently covers 35 percent of the domestic market, followed by Ikea with around 20 percent and specialist retailers with 12 percent. The dominance of the XXXLutz Group, which also includes Möbelix and Mömax, will continue to grow towards 40 percent, the representative of the furniture retailers, Christian Wimmer, recently told the ORF radio station "Ö1".