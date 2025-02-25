Housing and justice
First details of the coalition pact leak out
Little is leaking out of the government negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. However, one or two details have made their way into the public domain shortly before the official presentation of the coalition pact.
In the last legislative period, the ÖVP and the Greens were unable to agree on a joint model for a federal public prosecutor. In the new coalition pact between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, an independent federal public prosecutor is now to be permanently installed. According to information from "Krone", the federal public prosecutor will consist of a three-member body elected by the National Council.
Rents were one of the SPÖ's most important election issues. It is obvious that the Social Democrats want to set a beacon here. The "Krone" learned from negotiating circles that the SPÖ even wanted to freeze rents for six years.
Package for affordable housing
Apparently, the parties have reached an agreement on this difficult issue for the ÖVP, but also for the NEOS. They have apparently agreed on a package for affordable housing. A housing investment bank to make home ownership more affordable is also being considered. The SPÖ received support for its request from the Supreme Court.
In the view of the Supreme Court, the clause for inflation adjustment in rental agreements is sloppily worded. Landlords are threatened with repayments in the billions. A legislative initiative should "clarify inadequate and existing value assurance agreements".
