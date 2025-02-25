Despite breathing a sigh of relief: concerns about jobs at KTM remain

"The decisive step"

On Tuesday afternoon, the focus was initially on approving the restructuring plan anyway. "It is not yet the final rescue, but it is the decisive step," said KTM AG restructuring administrator Peter Vogl. With a view to the opening of insolvency proceedings in November 2024, Neumeister spoke of a heavy fall: "We fell so hard that we would not have been able to get up again on our own." Thanks to the concessions made by banks and financial institutions as well as suppliers, who all gave up a lot of money, it was possible to carry on. "We are ending a sad chapter and have been given the chance to continue the KTM story."