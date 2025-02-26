30 is a good age to do something about dementia

The number of dementia patients is increasing rapidly. One of the reasons for this is that people are living longer and longer. But not only! "Our lifestyle determines the risk of dementia much more than previously thought," says Christine Bandtlow, Vice-Rector for Research at the Medical University of Innsbruck. In addition to genetic predisposition, we have 45 percent of the risk in our own hands. Bandtlow: "Dementia is not something fated that we can do nothing about. On the contrary: we can do a lot for our brain health."