Lifestyle risk
30 is a good age to do something about dementia
In Austria, around 130,000 to 150,000 people suffer from dementia. Scientists expect this number to double by 2050. Dementia is not only hereditary, our lifestyle also has a major influence on the risk of developing the disease. Innsbruck researchers shed light on this.
The number of dementia patients is increasing rapidly. One of the reasons for this is that people are living longer and longer. But not only! "Our lifestyle determines the risk of dementia much more than previously thought," says Christine Bandtlow, Vice-Rector for Research at the Medical University of Innsbruck. In addition to genetic predisposition, we have 45 percent of the risk in our own hands. Bandtlow: "Dementia is not something fated that we can do nothing about. On the contrary: we can do a lot for our brain health."
Studies prove positive effect
But what do you have to do at a young age? A healthy diet, exercise, social contacts and avoiding too much sugar and stress are among the important tips from the doctors. Bandtlow: "The positive effect of these measures on our brain has now been proven by studies."
What helps against dementia helps against many brain diseases. The researchers at MedUni Vienna will be providing information about this in free lectures during "Brain Week" from March 10 to 14. The lectures can be followed live or online. Other topics besides dementia prevention include the effects of diabetes on the brain and the positive effects of sport and meditation. All information on the "Brain Week" program is available online at: www.i-med.ac.at/gehirn
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.