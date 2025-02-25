For the 46th birthday
BMW builds two 46 Super M4s with Valentino Rossi
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi - always on the road with starting number 46 and now a BMW works rider on four wheels - is celebrating his 46th birthday - and BMW is celebrating with two special editions of the BMW M4 CS. The real highlight is not to be found on the car.
Yes, special paintwork here, neon yellow accents there, a huge Rossi autograph there - the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 is certainly a big one. And of course it's great for fans to have a car that Valentino Rossi has helped to design.
Mr. Rossi brings the luck
But the best thing about the limited special series is that every buyer gets to fulfill the dream of every Rossi fan and visit Vale at his "ranch" in his home town of Tavullia. An absolute "once in a lifetime" experience. Of course, the BMW will not be ridden there, but barbecues and petrol talks are planned. Whether you can go there for two-wheeled therapy with the "Doctor", however, is not specified. But there is a BMW M Driving Experience on the race track in Misano, very close by.
Two editions of 46
There will be two editions of the Rossi M4, in the two characteristic design variants Sport and Style, in whose design process "The Doctor" was personally involved. Each limited to 46 vehicles. The world-famous number and Rossi's trademark can be found prominently on and in the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46, for example on the doors and on the roof made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic.
Technically, everything remains the same
Beneath the special facade, the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 remains a completely "normal" M4 CS with a 550 hp three-liter inline six-cylinder engine that accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and from zero to 200 km/h in 11.1 seconds. The top speed of the edition model, which is equipped with the M Driver's Package as standard, is electronically limited to 302 km/h.
The 46
The number 46 has accompanied Valentino Rossi throughout his entire racing career and has become even more of a trademark than his nickname "The Doctor" or "Il Dottore". After his father Graziano Rossi had already raced motorcycles with this number, Valentino Rossi had also relied on the 46 from the beginning of his career - and never swapped it for the number 1, which is always assigned to a current world champion.
BMW M works rider since the 2023 season
After the end of his active motorcycle career at the 2021 season finale, Valentino Rossi finally switched to motor racing, in which he had already competed in several test drives in Formula 1 racing cars and guest starts in rallies and endurance races. Since the start of the 2023 season, he has been racing as a BMW M works driver in the BMW M4 GT3 of BMW M Team WRT in the GT World Challenge Europe and the FIA World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. At the beginning of the month, he celebrated second place in the BMW M4 GT3 at the Bathurst 12 Hour, the season opener of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.
With starting number 46, of course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.