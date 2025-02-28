Expert explains
How much damage does smoking do to teeth?
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Michaela R. (57): "What health and aesthetic risks does smoking pose to the teeth/mouth? And could it be that, as the only passive smoker in the family, I am also at risk?"
Dr. med. dent. Lukas Hallmann, dentist in Vienna: "Smoking has numerous negative effects on the teeth - both aesthetically and, above all, on oral health. Tobacco smoke not only damages the lungs, but also has a direct effect on chewing tools, gums and oral mucosa. Cigarette consumption can discolor teeth significantly more than most foods. This begins with a yellowish coloration and extends to dark brown, almost black teeth.
Smokers usually have a strong bad breath and an increased risk of tooth decay. However, the danger to the gums is particularly problematic: smoking disrupts blood circulation and weakens the immune system. As a result, inflammations heal more poorly and periodontitis - a chronic gum disease - occurs much more frequently and intensively in smokers. If left untreated, it can even lead to tooth loss. In the long term, tobacco consumption also significantly increases the risk of oral cancer. The mucous membranes of the mouth, lips and throat are particularly affected.
What about passive smoking? Unfortunately, this is by no means harmless either. Other people's smoke enters the mouth through the air and has similar harmful effects as active smoking. The risk of periodontitis at least doubles and the immune system is generally weakened, making it easier for many oral diseases to break out. Children and adolescents are particularly susceptible as their immune system is not yet fully developed.
Living a smoke-free life not only protects your own health, but also that of your family. Giving up cigarettes improves the healing of gum disease after just a few days and reduces the risk of mouth and gum disease in the long term.
