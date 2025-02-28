How much damage does smoking do to teeth?

Smokers usually have a strong bad breath and an increased risk of tooth decay. However, the danger to the gums is particularly problematic: smoking disrupts blood circulation and weakens the immune system. As a result, inflammations heal more poorly and periodontitis - a chronic gum disease - occurs much more frequently and intensively in smokers. If left untreated, it can even lead to tooth loss. In the long term, tobacco consumption also significantly increases the risk of oral cancer. The mucous membranes of the mouth, lips and throat are particularly affected.